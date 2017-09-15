FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin says has received several offers for its assets
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
September 15, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in a month

Air Berlin says has received several offers for its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary talks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has received several offers for its assets which will now be assessed, a spokesman for the carrier told Reuters TV on Friday.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second largest airline, filed for insolvency last month after major shareholder Etihad withdrew funding following years of losses.

A final decision on buyers for the assets is due on Sept. 25, the day after Germany’s national election and four days later than previously planned.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.