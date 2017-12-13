FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Austria will repatriate any stranded Niki passengers, ministry says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Austrian government has agreed to repatriate any passengers of Air Berlin (AB1.DE) unit Niki stranded abroad by canceled return flights, a Transport Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has abandoned plans to buy Niki after the European Commission told Lufthansa that it would not allow the deal, meaning Niki could join the list of Europe’s collapsed airlines this year.

    “(Chancellery Minister Thomas) Drozda, (Finance Minister Hans Joerg) Schelling and (Transport Minister Joerg) Leichtfried agreed to repatriate stranded passengers as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

    “The repatriation offer applies to any Niki flights that have been canceled due to the current situation, independent of any insolvency,” he added.

    Several Niki flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled but those cancellations were long-standing and unrelated to any insolvency, a Vienna Airport spokesman said.

    Reporting by Kirsti Knolle

