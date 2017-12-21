Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved

BERLIN (Reuters) - The fleet of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) budget unit Eurowings will rise by 33 planes after the European Commission approved a deal for the German group to buy LGW, a unit of insolvent carrier Air Berlin.

FILE PHOTO - A Lufthansa Airbus A321-200 plane is seen at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The acquisition will see 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and 13 Airbus A320 aircraft join Eurowings, while all LGW employees will move across too, Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

The formal closing of the deal is expected in January, it added.