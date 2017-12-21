FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
December 21, 2017 / 2:16 PM / in 5 days

Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The fleet of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) budget unit Eurowings will rise by 33 planes after the European Commission approved a deal for the German group to buy LGW, a unit of insolvent carrier Air Berlin.

FILE PHOTO - A Lufthansa Airbus A321-200 plane is seen at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

    The acquisition will see 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and 13 Airbus A320 aircraft join Eurowings, while all LGW employees will move across too, Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

    The formal closing of the deal is expected in January, it added.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.