Ryanair eyes purchase of Niki assets

BERLIN (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.I) is looking into buying assets of insolvent Austrian leisure airline Niki, it said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of an empty Niki customer care desk at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Clara Margais

“Ryanair confirmed today (15th December) that it had contacted the administrators of Niki Luftfahrt GmbH in respect of the insolvency process and the potential purchase of remaining Niki assets,” the carrier said in an emailed statement.

Niki, formerly part of insolvent Air Berlin, is seeking a new buyer after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) dropped a bid on Wednesday, forcing it to file for insolvency.