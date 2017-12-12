Air Berlin administrator says no Niki offer after talks with Thomas Cook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) administrator said renewed talks with Thomas Cook (TCG.L) have not led to a sustainable offer for the insolvent carrier’s Austria-based Niki unit.

FILE PHOTO: Air Berlin sign is seen at the check-in for the AB6210, the last flight, operated by insolvent carrier Air Berlin before departing Munich's international airport, southern Germany, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“Renewed talks with the consortium of bidders related to tour operator Thomas Cook have to date not even remotely led to a sustainable alternative offer,” Air Berlin administrator Frank Kebekus said on Tuesday.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the creditor committee said Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) remains the only valid prospective buyer. British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L) has already dropped out of the bidding.