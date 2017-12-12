FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin administrator says no Niki offer after talks with Thomas Cook
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
December 12, 2017 / 5:07 PM / a day ago

Air Berlin administrator says no Niki offer after talks with Thomas Cook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) administrator said renewed talks with Thomas Cook (TCG.L) have not led to a sustainable offer for the insolvent carrier’s Austria-based Niki unit.

FILE PHOTO: Air Berlin sign is seen at the check-in for the AB6210, the last flight, operated by insolvent carrier Air Berlin before departing Munich's international airport, southern Germany, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“Renewed talks with the consortium of bidders related to tour operator Thomas Cook have to date not even remotely led to a sustainable alternative offer,” Air Berlin administrator Frank Kebekus said on Tuesday.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the creditor committee said Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) remains the only valid prospective buyer. British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L) has already dropped out of the bidding.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.