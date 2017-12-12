Air Berlin administrator says no Niki offer after talks with Thomas Cook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) administrator said renewed talks with Thomas Cook (TCG.L) have not led to a sustainable offer for the insolvent carrier’s Austria-based Niki unit.
“Renewed talks with the consortium of bidders related to tour operator Thomas Cook have to date not even remotely led to a sustainable alternative offer,” Air Berlin administrator Frank Kebekus said on Tuesday.
After a meeting on Tuesday, the creditor committee said Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) remains the only valid prospective buyer. British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L) has already dropped out of the bidding.
Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Adrian Croft