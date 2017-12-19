FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros of govt loan - source
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
December 19, 2017 / 7:03 PM / a day ago

Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros of govt loan - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Collapsed airline Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros ($47.27 million) of a 150-million-euro bridge loan it received from the German government after it filed for insolvency in August, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An Air Berlin sign is seen at an Air Berlin storage hall in Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Air Berlin said it had repaid part of the loan on Dec. 15 but declined to say how much.

    The Economy Ministry declined to comment on how and when the loan was to be repaid.

    The government said last week that it may not recover all of the loan after a deal to sell parts of the airline to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) fell through.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; additional reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.