Ryanair says decided against bidding for Niki assets
#Deals - Europe
December 21, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in 5 days

Ryanair says decided against bidding for Niki assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has decided against bidding for assets of insolvent Austrian airline Niki, the Irish airline said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A pilot disembarks a Ryanair flight at Stansted airport in London, Britain September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

    Niki filed for insolvency last week after Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which is buying other parts of Air Berlin (AB1.DE), scrapped plans to buy Niki, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

    “Regrettably there is insufficient clarity about Lufthansa aircraft leases to Niki which we couldn’t resolve in time,” Ryanair said in an emailed statement.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Conor Humphries

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
