No plan for strategic cooperation with Japanese airlines: Air France-KLM executive

TOKYO (Reuters) - Air France-KLM SA (AIRF.PA) has no plans to develop strategic cooperation with airlines in Japan, a senior airline executive told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

Code sharing with Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) was suspended in 2015.

The Franco-Dutch airline said it plans to increase flight capacity to Japan by 18 percent next year as demand to Europe gradually recovers after the slump caused by a series of terror attacks and with more buoyant economies in Japan and Europe.