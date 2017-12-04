Exclusive: EU regulators set to approve easyJet buy of parts of Air Berlin - sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy parts of failed German peer Air Berlin (AB1.DE), people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet passenger aircraft makes its final approach for landing at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

EasyJet will take on some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport in the German capital, covering leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and around 1,000 of its pilots and cabin crew.

The move will allow easyJet to strengthen its position in the German capital, notably against Ireland’s Ryanair (RYA.I) and Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 12, declined to comment.