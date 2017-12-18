FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbnb sees full-year profitability in 2017
December 18, 2017 / 7:12 PM / a day ago

Airbnb sees full-year profitability in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Short-term home rental service Airbnb said on Monday it would record a full year of profitability in 2017, helped by growth in emerging markets such as China.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed people's models are seen in front of a displayed Airbnb logo in this illustration taken, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“We will be profitable, as measured by EBITDA ,” said Chris Lehane, global head of policy and public affairs, in a conference call.

“The third quarter was the strongest quarter in the company’s history and this year.”

The company said guest arrivals in its listings in the Chinese market nearly tripled from last year.

Airbnb has over 4 million listings globally and over 200 million guest arrivals in listings, according to a company data published in August.

Founded in 2008, the company is widely expected to debut in 2018 and would be one of the most sought-after IPOs.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

