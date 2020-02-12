Diverted AirBaltic flight is latest case involving A220 engine problems

(Reuters) - An AirBaltic A220 flight diverted to France on Wednesday because of an engine issue is the fourth reported case involving the Pratt & Whitney engine powering the Airbus jet, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

The A220-300 flight, traveling from Riga, Latvia, to Malaga, Spain, was diverted to Bordeaux because of a technical failure in the left engine, France’s Bureau d’Enquêtes et ‘Analyses (BEA) said on Twitter. The flight landed safely.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and United Technologies Corp, (UTX.N) maker of the Pratt PW1500G engines, confirmed in statements that they were aware of the flight and working “to provide assistance” as required.

The incident follows three emergency landings involving the GTF engine on Airbus’s smallest jet, the A220.

“NTSB has accepted delegation for 3 previous incidents so NTSB will also look at the most recent incident,” a spokesman for the U.S. government investigative agency said by email.

“NTSB is in the process of gathering initial data. It is still in the early stage of any investigation cannot make any conclusions at this time.”

Pratt & Whitney has said that a software update for the GTF engine on the A220 is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval.