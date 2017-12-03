Airbus's Bregier sees 2017 aircraft deliveries topping 700

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier said the company still expects to deliver more than 700 aircraft to customers in 2017, a production record, despite delays in deliveries of engines from suppliers, according to an interview in Monday’s Les Echos newspaper.

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the company's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bregier said slightly fewer than 600 aircraft had been delivered by the end of November. “That will require a repeat of the effort made in December 2016, but we’re prepared for that,” he said.

“The technical problems on the new A320 engines are now solved. So we’re hopeful production will ramp up as expected in 2018.”

Asked about rumors of the departure of Airbus CEO Tom Enders, who has faced pressure over the conduct of an internal investigation into inaccuracies in filings with U.S. regulators over arms technology sales, Bregier said:

“Let’s leave the board to take decisions.”