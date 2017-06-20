FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
June 20, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 2 months ago

ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's (BA.N) new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.

"The deliveries are scheduled from 2022 and these are additional firm orders," ACG CEO Khanh Tran said at the Paris Airshow, confirming this was a new order, and not a conversion from an existing deal for one of Boeing's other models.

Of the new MAX 10 jet, Boeing sales vice president Ihssane Mounir said: "It is getting a big endorsement from airlines and that is leading to more lessors endorsing it too".

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

