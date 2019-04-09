Alcon seen valued up to $25 billion in biggest Swiss stock deal in decade

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss eyecare company Alcon is set to be valued up to $25 billion on its first day of trading on Tuesday, making it the biggest Swiss stock market transaction in a decade following its spin-off from drugmaker Novartis to shareholders.

The shares were seen trading between 46.45 Swiss francs per share and 53.45 francs per share, according to premarket indicators, roughly in line with analyst and the company’s expectations.

Novartis shares were seen falling around 9 percent as its eyecare unit with $7.1 billion in annual sales is carved off into a separate company.