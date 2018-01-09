FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
January 9, 2018 / 12:02 PM / in 2 days

Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - On the usually sun-kissed sand dunes of the Sahara desert, a rare blanket of snow allowed Algerians the chance to try out some icy sliding.

With temperatures touching 1 degree Celsius (33.8 Fahrenheit), residents in the northern Algerian town of Ain Sefra enjoyed sliding down the small sections of dunes on Sunday morning before the snow melted away.

Ain Sefra is known as the gateway to the Sahara desert, where temperatures regularly reach 35 degrees Celsius in July and August.

Freezing conditions, however, are not uncommon in the area which lies between the desert and the Atlas mountains. Snow also fell in the region in December, 2016 for the first time in many years.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, Editing by Ed Osmond

