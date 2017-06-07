FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia could be sold without being broken up: Italy commissioner
June 7, 2017

Alitalia could be sold without being broken up: Italy commissioner

1 Min Read

Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013.Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's loss-making airline Alitalia, which has been put under state administration, could still be sold as a whole and not broken up into pieces, one of the three commissioners managing the company said on Wednesday.

Alitalia commissioner Luigi Gubitosi, after meeting with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, was asked if the airline could still be sold in one piece.

"Absolutely yes," he replied, "but it must be said that we are at the very beginning phase of the offers."

The government has received 32 expressions of interest in Alitalia, though Italian media have said that many of the potential buyers are interested only in portions of the company.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Isla Binnie

