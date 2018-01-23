Wizz Air keen on Alitalia but only for short, medium-haul routes: CEO to paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia but only regarding short and medium-haul routes, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview.

Alitalia, which has made a profit only a few times in its 70-year history, was put under special administration last year after staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

“We are interested in the Italian market ... as far as Alitalia is concerned, we are only looking at the parts that are of interest to us, the short and medium haul; certainly not for the intercontinental flights,” Varadi told the paper, adding he would be visiting Italy in the coming weeks.

Germany’s Lufthansa, British low-cost carrier easyJet and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus are among companies that have expressed an interest in Alitalia.