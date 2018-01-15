Italy needs more time before starting exclusive talks on Alitalia sale

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will take more time to consider the expressions of interest in struggling carrier Alitalia before starting exclusive talks with one of the interested parties, the industry and transport ministers said in a joint statement on Monday.

An Alitalia passenger aircraft takes off at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Alitalia, which has made a profit only a few times in its 70-year history, was put under special administration last year after staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), British low-cost carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus are among companies that have expressed an interest in Alitalia.

Rome originally planned to enter exclusive talks with one of the parties by mid-January in the hope to strike a deal before national elections due March 4.

The two ministers asked the commissioners managing Alitalia to work quickly on a sale once a solid and credible offer is made.