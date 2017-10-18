FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alnyalm, Vir partner on RNAi-based hep B treatment
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
October 18, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 4 days

Alnyalm, Vir partner on RNAi-based hep B treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug developer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would scrap its hepatitis B (HBV) drug development and instead work with Vir Biotechnology on a new treatment for the disease.

The company’s shares rose as much as 8 percent in light trading but pared gains to trade at $120 before the bell.

The partnership with Vir includes development of drugs for four other infectious diseases using RNAi technology, which aims to silence targeted genes to curb the production of disease-causing proteins and have limited side-effects.

Under the deal, the drug developer would receive an undisclosed upfront payment and more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments among other things.

“Any concerns surrounding the discontinuation of the (HBV) program should, for the most part, be quelled by the simultaneous execution of a potentially lucrative licensing agreement,” Leerink analyst Paul Matteis said.

Alnyalm’s deal to out-license the program is an evidence that the company is focusing on its assets targeting rare diseases, Matteis added.

San Francisco, California based Vir Biotechnology develops treatments for serious infectious diseases.

Last month, Alnyalm said its RNAi-based drug succeeded a key study to treat a rare genetic disease, validating the new treatment and bringing it closer to the market.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.