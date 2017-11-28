FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google adds 'finance' tab to search filters, revamps Google Finance
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
November 28, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

Google adds 'finance' tab to search filters, revamps Google Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday users doing a Google search would now be able to filter results with a new “finance” tab, which works in the same way that its “images” or “news” tab does.

FILE PHOTO - The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The new search navigation tab gives users much of the same information that Google Finance does, including news on a company as well as details on its financials, the company said in a blog post.

Alphabet also said it will retire a few features from Google Finance, including the portfolio feature that allowed users to track their investments. (bit.ly/2Ae6Agq)

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.