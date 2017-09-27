FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens-Alstom rail merger deal includes four-year plant guarantees
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 21 days ago

Siemens-Alstom rail merger deal includes four-year plant guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The agreement between Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom (ALSO.PA) to merge their rail businesses includes guarantees not to shut plants or enforce compulsory redundancies for four years from closing of the deal, German trade union IG Metall said.

A spokesman for Siemens confirmed the pledge, saying it covered major sites in Germany and France.

The two companies target annual cost savings of 470 million euros ($551 million) from four years after closing, expected at the end of 2018.

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told a news conference that of course there would be redundancies but that he saw these more in administrative and back-office functions than in engineering.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.