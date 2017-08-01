FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Amazon poaches ATP tennis rights in UK from Sky: report
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
August 1, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 3 days ago

Amazon poaches ATP tennis rights in UK from Sky: report

2 Min Read

Tennis - ATP World Tour - Aegon International - Eastbourne, Britain - July 1, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against France's Gael Monfils Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has made it first move into major sports rights outside the United States by outbidding Sky for the exclusive UK rights to tennis's ATP World Tour, the Guardian said on Tuesday.

Amazon Prime Video agreed to pay as much as 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) a year for the rights, which include the ATP Tour finals competition between the top eight singles and doubles players, the newspaper said.

Sky was paying about 8 million pounds a year under a deal that lasts until 2018, the Guardian said.

Amazon won the streaming rights in the United States for NFL's Thursday Night Football in April, kicking off a push by the online retailer to attract fans to its shopping and video service.

Sky, Britain's biggest pay-TV group, said last week it had walked away from bidding on some sports rights as it invest elsewhere in the business, including continuing to broaden its drama and entertainment content.

Sky has recently reorganized its sports broadcasting to create channels dedicated to specific sports such as soccer, cricket, Formula One and golf.

Amazon and Sky declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.