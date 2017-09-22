FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food ordering company Olo ties up with Amazon Restaurants
September 22, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in 25 days

Food ordering company Olo ties up with Amazon Restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico on June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Online food ordering company Olo said on Friday it has tied up with retailer Amazon.com Inc’s restaurant delivery service.

The partnership will help thousands of Olo restaurant customers to connect with Amazon Restaurants’ delivery services, Olo said.

Shares of rival food order and delivery service GrubHub Inc were down 5.8 percent at $50.40 in premarket trading.

The integration would help Olo’s customers list menus and manage orders in multiple places, the food ordering platform said.

Olo has an exclusive network of more than 200 restaurant brands, including Applebee’s and Chipotle, across 40,000 locations in the United States.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

