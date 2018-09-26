FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Internet News
September 26, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Amazon to open new retail store in New York City in latest brick-and-mortar push

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Wednesday said it is opening a store in New York City that will sell products ranging from card games to skillets that are highly rated on its website, in the company’s latest push into brick-and-mortar retail.

FILE PHOTO: A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The shop, known as Amazon 4-Star, marks a new store format for the world’s largest online retailer, which owns grocery chain Whole Foods Market and has rolled out bookstores and several grocery convenience stores across the United States.

A company spokesman declined to comment on whether Amazon will open other 4-Star shops in addition to the first location in Manhattan, which opens on Thursday.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.