Amazon buys healthcare start-up Health Navigator

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Amazon fulfilment center in Bretigny-sur-Orge near Paris, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it bought healthcare start-up Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry.

The deal comes after the company acquired online pharmacy PillPack last year, pitting itself against drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers. (reut.rs/31DSU8k)

The company said the acquisition is a part of its new employee offering, Amazon Care, where employees of the e-commerce giant will be able to receive fast-paced access to healthcare facilities without having to make appointments.

Health Navigator was founded in 2014 by David Thompson, who is also its chief executive officer, and provides preliminary and final diagnosis and treatments on its digital platform.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.