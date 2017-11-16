FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express unveils blockchain-enabled payments
November 16, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

American Express unveils blockchain-enabled payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Express SXP.N on Thursday said it was working with Ripple, a blockchain solutions provider, to enable cross-border payments in partnership with Santander UK.

Credit cards of American Express are photographed in this illustration picture in this March 17, 2016, file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration/Files

The card issuer said its foreign exchange international payments business will make blockchain-enabled payments available to its customers, which will help reduce the time and cost of settlement. (reut.rs/2j1YmgG)

The Ripple network will help connect U.S. customers to the UK, Amex said.

Santander UK is a financial services provider in the UK, wholly-owned by Spanish Santander Group (SAN.MC).

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

