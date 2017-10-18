Anthem expects $4 billion in savings with pharmacy deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc expects $4 billion in savings starting in 2021 from its plan to end its current pharmacy contract and start managing those benefits itself, executives said on Wednesday in a conference call with investors.

The executives said that 80 percent of the savings would be returned to customers in terms of affordability and the other 20 percent, or about $2 per share, would be reflected in its profits starting in 2021.