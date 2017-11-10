FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPP leaders' meeting postponed after Canada disagreement: Japan's Abe
November 10, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

TPP leaders' meeting postponed after Canada disagreement: Japan's Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - A planned meeting of leaders of the 11 countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) has been postponed after Canada failed to agree to the terms of a deal that the others had reached, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

The leaders were set to meet on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam to discuss how to push ahead with TPP, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not show up, sources told Reuters.

“As for TPP 11, a broad agreement has been reached at a ministerial meeting yesterday. But the Canadian side said today they are not yet at the stage where its leader can confirm the agreement reached among ministers,” Abe told reporters.

“All the other leaders are already in the stage where their leaders can confirm the ministerial-level agreement,” he said.

He did not say when the leaders would meet next.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie

