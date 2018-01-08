FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw
January 8, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday released an updated version of its operating system software to fix a major microchip security flaw that affected nearly all computer chips made in the last decade.

A guest points to a MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws, one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips and one called Spectre, that left computing devices vulnerable to hackers.

"For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available," the company said on its website. (apple.co/2CWbZe8)

The technology giant also released software updates for its Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

The iPhone maker had said on Thursday it will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple had also said that there were no known instances of hackers taking advantage of the flaw.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

