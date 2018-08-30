FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Apple confirms September 12 event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is set to roll out its latest lineup of products on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Cupertino, California campus, the iPhone maker said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Apple is preparing to release three new smartphones this year, including the largest iPhone ever, a device that may have a bigger display than arch-rival Samsung’s flagship phone, Bloomberg reported in February.

The company’s shares rose 1.6 percent to an all-time high of $226.63.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

