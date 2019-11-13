Apple refreshes MacBook Pro laptop with 16-inch screen

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled a new MacBook Pro with a bigger screen and a better keyboard, replacing its 15-inch model.

The new MacBook Pro will start at $2,399, comparable with the older model, and will be available from Wednesday on its online store and in U.S. retail stores later this week.

The iPhone maker last revamped MacBook Pro in 2016 by adding a fingerprint reader and faster ports. The MacBook line accounts for about 10% of Apple’s total annual revenue of $260 billion.

Apple said the new model will have a “Magic” keyboard that comes with a scissor mechanism delivering 1 millimeter of key travel and a stable key feel.

Apple’s “butterfly” keyboards in older laptops have faced criticism for typing-related problems, including characters repeating unexpectedly, failing to appear, or keys that feel “sticky” and do not respond in a consistent manner.