a month ago
Argentina tax revenue rises 29.8 percent in June
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Editor's Picks
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 7:29 PM / a month ago

Argentina tax revenue rises 29.8 percent in June

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenue rose 29.8 percent in June compared with a year earlier to 226.6 billion pesos ($13.6 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The country's tax revenue has struggled to keep up with high inflation in recent months. In May, 12-month inflation totaled 24 percent, while tax revenue rose 21 percent. The government has not yet published June inflation figures.

($1 = 16.63 pesos at end of June)

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney

