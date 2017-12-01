FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says November tax revenue up 23.1 percent
December 1, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 2 days ago

Argentina says November tax revenue up 23.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue rose 23.1 percent in November compared with a year earlier to 224.464 billion pesos ($12.97 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Friday.

That was a smaller increase than the 31.4 percent year-over year rise in October. Argentina’s tax income in November 2016 was higher than normal due to revenues from a tax amnesty program, AFIP director Alberto Abad told reporters.

($1 = 17.31 Argentine pesos at the end of November)

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
