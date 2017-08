FILE PHOTO: Grain is loaded aboard ships for export on a port on the Parana river near Rosario, Argentina January 31, 2017.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina registered a trade deficit of $642 million in May, the government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, compared with a surplus of $485 million in May 2016.

Indec also revised Argentina's April trade deficit figure to $144 million from a previously reported deficit of $139 million.