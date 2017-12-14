FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's YPF to sell 25 percent of electricity unit to GE: source
#Deals - Americas
December 14, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a day ago

Argentina's YPF to sell 25 percent of electricity unit to GE: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA (YPFD.BA) will sell a 25 percent stake in its electricity generation unit to U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N), a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

    YPF is also in “advanced talks” to sell an additional 25 percent stake in the unit, called YPF Energia Electrica, to U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. News of the deal was reported earlier on Thursday by local newspaper Clarin.

    Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc CohenEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc CohenEditing by Chizu Nomiyama
