Ponderosa pine fire threatens parts of Flagstaff, Arizona

(Reuters) - A wildfire raging through the nation’s largest forest of ponderosa pine is threatening thousands of residents in and around Flagstaff, Arizona, and led to the evacuation of dozens of homes on the city’s northern outskirts, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Museum Fire, named for the Museum of Northern Arizona not far from the blaze’s point of origin, has scorched more than 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff since erupting on Sunday, fire officials said.

The flames, racing largely unchecked through timber left dry by the late-arriving monsoon season, were centered just 2 miles (3.22 km) from downtown Flagstaff, a city of about 70,000 people on the edge of the high Colorado Plateau.

Extremely steep, rugged terrain on the northwestern slopes of Mount Elden has made fighting the fire difficult, said Joel Barnett, a spokesman for a multi-agency fire command that includes the U.S. Forest Service and state and local entities.

Dozens of homes on the northern edge of the city were ordered evacuated on Monday to make way for crews conducting controlled burning operations aimed at removing potential fuel from the path of the blaze, Barnett said.

In addition, some 5,000-plus residents were under a pre-evacuation notice issued for parts of northern Flagstaff and nearby communities, advising them to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jon Paxton said.

Flagstaff, in north-central Arizona about 75 miles (120 km) from the Grand Canyon, lies adjacent to the largest contiguous swath of ponderosa pine forest in North America. One of its most famous sites is Lowell Observatory, where astronomers discovered the planet Pluto in 1930.

The cause of the Museum Fire is under investigation, though Paxton said no lightning storms were known to have passed through the area before the fire started, raising suspicions that an unattended campfire may be to blame, Paxton said.

No injuries or property damage has been reported, officials said. The last major fire in the vicinity of Flagstaff occurred in 2010.

Some 500 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, one of three large fires burning in the sprawling Coconino National Forest and one of 11 across Arizona, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The bulk of the nation’s current wildfire activity is unfolding in Alaska, where the agency reports 74 blazes have blackened nearly 2 million acres, mostly in remote or sparsely populated areas.