a month ago
Snack on some culture with a vending machine that sells art
July 7, 2017 / 6:55 PM / a month ago

Snack on some culture with a vending machine that sells art

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - A group of artists in the southern English coastal town of Brighton are taking their works off the gallery wall and offering them to the public via an unusual channel, through a vending machine.

The machine, located in a club in the center of the city, offers prospective buyers prints from emerging artists for prices ranging from 20 pounds ($25.75) to 50 pounds.

Much like the cans of drinks that normally inhabit such machines, the prints are delivered to buyers rolled up in a tin. Buyers can select their choice after browsing a menu of the pictures inside affixed to the machine.

"Sometimes art can feel like, a bit pretentious or a bit unattainable", said illustrator Helen Heitt, one of the artists whose works is for sale in the machine.

"But if it's in a vending machine it kind of strips that all away."

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typo in first paragraph)

Reporting by Pedro Caiado. Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Toby Chopra, Larry King

