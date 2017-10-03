FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
October 3, 2017 / 2:35 AM / 14 days ago

Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Asahi Group Holdings at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T) said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (ICBP.JK), as part of a portfolio restructuring.

Potential terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Asahi said in a statement on Monday it holds 51 percent of PT Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur and 49 percent of PT Indofood Asahi Sukses Beverage. Indofood CBP Sukses, which makes instant noodles, snacks and milk products, owns the remaining shares. (bit.ly/2xcPzT4)

Indofood CBP Sukses said it is considering accepting Asahi’s offer.

“We believe that the future prospect of the non-alcoholic beverage business in Indonesia is still promising, in line with the growing middle-income segment and the rising income per capita,” it said.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.