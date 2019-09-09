Typhoon lashes Japanese capital, one dead, power, transport disrupted

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan in recent years struck just east of the capital, Tokyo, on Monday, killing one woman, with record-breaking winds and stinging rain damaging buildings and disrupting transport.

More than 160 flights were canceled and scores of train lines were closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater Tokyo area that has a population of some 36 million, with authorities warning it was dangerous to venture outside.

Typhoon Faxai, a Lao woman’s name, slammed ashore near the city of Chiba shortly before dawn, bringing with it wind gusts of 207 kmh (128 mph) in Chiba, the strongest ever recorded there, national broadcaster NHK said.

But by mid-morning the fast-moving storm had veered back out to sea.

A woman in her fifties was confirmed dead after she was found in a Tokyo street and taken to hospital. Footage from a nearby security camera showed she had been smashed against a building by strong winds, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Another woman in her 20s was rescued from her house in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, after it was partly crushed when a metal pole from a golf driving range fell on it. She was seriously injured.

“There was a huge grinding noise, I couldn’t figure out what it was. Then I looked up and saw a big hole in the roof, but I was so keyed up I couldn’t figure out what had happened,” a neighbor said.

Some minor landslides occurred and a bridge was washed away, while as many as 930,000 houses lost power at one point, NHK said, including the entire city of Kamogawa. But the number of homes without power had dropped to 840,000 by early Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Some concrete electric poles were snapped off at their bases, while electricity towers in Chiba were toppled over. Some panels of a floating solar power plant southeast of Tokyo were on fire.

Houses damaged by a collapse of the perimeter netting of a golf training field due to strong winds of Typhoon Faxai are seen in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan September 9,, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that a cooling tower at its research reactor at Oarai, which has not been in operation since 2006 and is set to be decommissioned, had fallen, but there was no radiation leakage, impact on workers or the surrounding environment.

A Sony Corp (6758.T) spokesman said operations at its plant in Kisarazu, southeast of Tokyo, were suspended due to power outages. The company could not say when the plant, which assembles PlayStation gaming consoles, would reopen, he said.

Two Nissan plants west of Tokyo, including its Oppama plant, suspended operations, suspended operations due to flooding, NHK said.

DESERTED STREETS

The weakening storm had headed out to sea by mid-morning but authorities warned that heavy rain was likely for some hours, including in Fukushima, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

About four to five typhoons make landfall in Japan every year, but it is unusual for them to do so near Tokyo. NHK said Faxai was the strongest storm in the Tokyo area in several years.

Streets normally busy with commuters walking or bicycling were deserted.

Metal signs were torn from buildings, trucks overturned, the metal roof of a petrol station torn off and glass display cases destroyed, scattering sidewalks with broken glass. Twenty-four hour fast food restaurants in central Tokyo closed, protecting their windows with plywood.

Trees were uprooted throughout the metropolitan area, some falling on train tracks to further snarl transport.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Some 2,000 people were ordered to leave their homes because of the danger of landslides, NHK said.

Parts of the high-speed Tokaido Shinkansen train line were halted but service resumed after several hours. It took hours for other lines to resume, packing stations with impatient commuters fanning themselves in the humid air.

Temperatures were set to shoot up to unseasonably hot levels in the wake of the storm, with 36 Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) forecast in Tokyo, prompting authorities to warn of the danger of heatstroke.