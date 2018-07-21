Storm Son Tinh kills 20, leaves 16 missing in Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - Tropical storm Son Tinh has killed 20 people, left 16 missing and injured 14 in Vietnam, the country’s rescue committee said on Saturday.

Floods triggered by heavy rains hit northern Vietnam after tropical storm Son Tinh made landfall in northern coastal areas on Thursday, while the capital Hanoi was flooded and lashed by torrential rains.

More than 5,000 houses were damaged, swept away, submerged or collapsed, around 82,000 hectares (200,000 acres) of crops were damaged and nearly 17,000 animals were killed nationwide, the Vietnam National Committee for Search and Rescue said in a report.

Heavy rains are expected to continue over the next few days, Vietnam’s Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention said in a separate statement on Saturday.