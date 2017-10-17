Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way

HANOI (Reuters) - Floods in Vietnam last week killed 83 people and 20 were missing, officials said on Tuesday, with thousands of homes submerged or destroyed and several towns cut off.

A boy paddles a boat past a flooded village's gate after a heavy rain caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The floods also damaged more than 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) of rice but did not hit the coffee belt. The Southeast Asian nation is the world’s third-largest exporter of rice and the second-biggest producer of coffee.

Medium to heavy rains are expected in the south of the Central Highlands, the coffee belt, as well as central and southern provinces, from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. A typhoon wreaked havoc across central provinces last month.

Flooding also hit nine provinces in neighboring Thailand.