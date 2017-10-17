FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 17, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in 5 days

Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Floods in Vietnam last week killed 83 people and 20 were missing, officials said on Tuesday, with thousands of homes submerged or destroyed and several towns cut off.

A boy paddles a boat past a flooded village's gate after a heavy rain caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The floods also damaged more than 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) of rice but did not hit the coffee belt. The Southeast Asian nation is the world’s third-largest exporter of rice and the second-biggest producer of coffee.

Medium to heavy rains are expected in the south of the Central Highlands, the coffee belt, as well as central and southern provinces, from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. A typhoon wreaked havoc across central provinces last month.

Flooding also hit nine provinces in neighboring Thailand.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.