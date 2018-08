(Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL.N) said on Tuesday it will be acquired by certain funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

Apollo Funds will pay $42.75 per share, representing a 6.6 percent premium to Aspen stock’s closing price on Monday.

The deal comes after a strategic review by Aspen’s board, it said.