FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aspen to buy remaining AstraZeneca anesthetic rights for up to $766 million
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
September 14, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a month ago

Aspen to buy remaining AstraZeneca anesthetic rights for up to $766 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell the remaining rights to a portfolio of anesthetics to South Africa’s Aspen Group for up to $766 million, a year after Aspen bought the commercial rights outside the United States.

The British group said it would continue to manufacture and supply the seven medicines - Diprivan, EMLA, Xylocaine/Xylocard/Xyloproct, Marcaine, Naropin, Carbocaine and Citanest - for a transition period of up to five years.

“Disposing the remaining rights to the medicines allows both companies to benefit from greater efficiencies as AstraZeneca continues to focus our resources on our three main therapy areas,” said AstraZeneca executive Mark Mallon.

AstraZeneca is focusing on oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and respiratory treatments.

It said the deal, which comprises an upfront $555 million and performance related payments of up to $211 million, did not change its financial guidance for 2017.

(This version of the story corrects first paragraph to say the remaining rights, not U.S. rights, are being sold)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.