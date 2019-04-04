Exclusive: Retailer At Home Group explores sale - sources

(Reuters) - At Home Group Inc is exploring options that include a potential sale of the U.S. home decor retail chain, as the poor performance of its stock has turned it into an acquisition target, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal deliberations come as the Plano, Texas-based company is trying to reinvent its offerings amid increasing competition from other brick-and-mortar retailers as well as e-commerce firms.

At Home Group is working with Bank of America Corp to engage with potential buyers, the sources said, cautioning that no deal is certain and asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

At Home Group did not respond to requests for comment. Bank of America declined to comment.