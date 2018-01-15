FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auckland International Airport to sell stake in Aussie airport operator
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
January 15, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Auckland International Airport to sell stake in Aussie airport operator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auckland International Airport (AIA.NZ) said on Tuesday it would sell its stake in North Queensland Airports (NQA) to existing investors for A$370 million ($294.82 million), as it looks to focus on its domestic business.

Perron Investments and The Infrastructure Fund have already agreed to buy all of Auckland Airport’s 24.6 percent stake in NQA, the company said in a statement, adding that the sale was subject to regulatory and counterparty approvals.

“The sale will enable Auckland Airport to focus attention on growing its New Zealand travel, trade and tourism businesses,” Adrian Littlewood, Chief Executive of Auckland Airport, said.

    Auckland Airport had conducted a strategic review of its interest in NQA in August last year, with a stake sale emerging as one of the potential outcomes among others.

    The company plans on using the proceeds from the sale to fund the infrastructure development at Auckland Airport, after announcing in June 2017 it will spend NZ$1.8 billion ($1.31 billion) over the next five years to expand and improve facilities.

    First NZ Capital, Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and MinterEllison are advising the company on the deal.

    Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.