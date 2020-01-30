Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australia’s east coast, authorities said on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A plane releases fire retardant over forest during bushfires in South Turramurra, New South Wales, Australia November 12, 2019 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Video taken November 12,2019. IAIN BREW via REUTERS

Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that have killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals, while 2,500 homes as more than 11.7 million hectares (117,000 sq km) across Australia’s most populous states has been burned.

With temperatures across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states set to approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) on Friday, authorities said several fires could spread despite recent efforts by firefighters to remove flammable fuels.

“We’ve done a huge amount of work this week...but there are some areas that are exposed,” Rob Rogers, NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner told Sky News. “The threat is severe over the weekend.”

Bushfires are common in Australia’s hot, dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of the fires in the southern hemisphere spring is unprecedented. Experts have said climate change has left bushland extremely dry.

The crisis has put pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who critics say has not done enough to address the impact of climate change.

Keen to dampen public anger, Morrison on Friday pledged funding for emissions reduction projects as part of a A$2 billion ($1.37 billion) package to increase gas supplies in NSW.

Morrison said the extra gas will stabilize the NSW electricity grid, allowing for greater renewable energy generation.

Here are Friday key events in the bushfire crisis:

- NSW firefighters were tackling 53 fires. All of the fires were at the lower warning levels.

- There are 18 fires burning across Victoria state. Authorities told locals close to one fire to be ready to evacuate.

- In South Australia state there are 19 fires, none of which pose an immediate threat to properties.