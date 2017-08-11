FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's RBA governor: CBA accusations a very serious matter
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's RBA governor: CBA accusations a very serious matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday accusations of money laundering and financing extremism levelled against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) are a very serious matter.

There needs to be accountability at CBA if shortcomings are identified, Lowe told a parliamentary economics committee.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC launched civil penalty proceedings against Australia’s No.1 lender last week for “serious and systemic non-compliance”, in the biggest case of its kind in Australia and the first against a major bank.

Reporting by Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.