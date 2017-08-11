Australia's RBA governor: CBA accusations a very serious matter

Australia's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday accusations of money laundering and financing extremism levelled against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) are a very serious matter.

There needs to be accountability at CBA if shortcomings are identified, Lowe told a parliamentary economics committee.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC launched civil penalty proceedings against Australia’s No.1 lender last week for “serious and systemic non-compliance”, in the biggest case of its kind in Australia and the first against a major bank.