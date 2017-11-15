FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian PM says government aims to legalize same-sex marriage by year-end
November 15, 2017 / 3:03 AM / in a day

Australian PM says government aims to legalize same-sex marriage by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday his government will seek to pass legislation to legalize same-sex marriage by the end of the year after a majority of voters supported the move in a non-compulsory survey.

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage. A total of 38.4 percent were opposed.

“The Australian people have tasked us to get this done. This year, before Christmas - that must be our commitment,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Reporting by Colin PackhamEditing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
