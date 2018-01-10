Italy's Autogrill teams up with Shake Shack to feed U.S. travelers

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill (AGL.MI) signed a partnership with U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack (SHAK.N) to open new eateries in airports and highways in North America, the travel caterer said.

The move is part of a strategy by the Italian group to offer travelers popular food brands along with its more traditional coffee and sandwich outlets.

Under the deal HMSHost, Autogrill’s unit in North America, will open and manage new restaurants under the Shake Shack’s brand. One has already been opened in Los Angeles’ international airport.