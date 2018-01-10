FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Autogrill teams up with Shake Shack to feed U.S. travelers
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
January 10, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Italy's Autogrill teams up with Shake Shack to feed U.S. travelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill (AGL.MI) signed a partnership with U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack (SHAK.N) to open new eateries in airports and highways in North America, the travel caterer said.

    The move is part of a strategy by the Italian group to offer travelers popular food brands along with its more traditional coffee and sandwich outlets.

    Under the deal HMSHost, Autogrill’s unit in North America, will open and manage new restaurants under the Shake Shack’s brand. One has already been opened in Los Angeles’ international airport.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.