Viewsroom: Building the car for the future
October 5, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 12 days ago

Viewsroom: Building the car for the future

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Newly named Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett answer questions from the media during a press conference at Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford boss Jim Hackett’s plan to catch up with rival GM on electric and self-driving vehicles starts with $14 bln of cost cuts. China may be in pole position as it considers banning gasoline cars entirely. But plenty of factors could delay mass adoption of new technology.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2xkWIAS

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com.

